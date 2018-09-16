Rewari Student Gangrape: 2 Arrested, Vehicle Seized; Main Accused Still on the Run

A hospital doctor and a tubewell owner were arrested on Sunday in the alleged abduction and gangrape of the 19-year-old college student at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district.The police have arrested the doctor who treated the girl initially, along with the owner of the tubewell where the incident took place. An officer said that while the SIT has recovered the vehicle used for abduction, the main accused is still at large. Police said that they are awaiting the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report.According to a newspaper report, the men had called the doctor when they felt that the 19-year-old's condition was sinking. The report quoted the police as saying that the doctor will be given security. "His statement will be crucial in the investigation to nab the accused, who are still missing," a police officer said.Three of the suspects have been named in the FIR — Pankaj, an Army jawan, Nishu and Manish. The tubewell owner was also one of the suspects.The mother of the student, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, said that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident and the accused were still "roaming freely". She has reportedly returned the Rs 2 lakh cheque that was offered by Mahendragarh Chief Judicial Magistrate."My daughter is in depression. She has not been getting proper treatment, and instead people are offering money. We want justice and not cheque. I want the accused to be arrested as soon as possible and hanged," the mother said.The accused youth, who are stated to be in the age group of 20-25 years, belong to the same village as the survivor, said Inspector Anirudh, SHO of Kanina police station.According to the FIR, the young woman had gone to attend a coaching class when she was abducted late on Wednesday afternoon while she was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina. She was allegedly abducted by the accused, who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint.The accused later in the day left her near a bus stop in Kanina. An official of the women's police station in Rewari said a 'zero FIR' was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in an area under their jurisdiction.A zero FIR can be filed in any police station and can be later transferred to the concerned police station. "We got her medical examination conducted immediately. We despatched the medical report to Kanina police as they are handling the investigation," Rewari SP, Rajesh Duggal said on Friday. She said as the victim's village falls in Rewari district, they had first approached the Rewari police after which "Zero FIR" was registered.