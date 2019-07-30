Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

RGPV Diploma Result 2019 for B.Arch Released at rgpv.ac.in, Direct Link Here

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya announced the RGPV Diploma Result 2019 for the B.Arch examination on its official website rgpv.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
RGPV Diploma Result 2019 for B.Arch Released at rgpv.ac.in, Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
RGPV Diploma Result 2019: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya has announced the RGPV Diploma Result 2019 for the B.Arch examination. The RGPV Diploma Result 2019 was declared by university on its official website rgpv.ac.in. Students can check their diploma result through this direct link.

The RGPV University conducted the Bachelor of Architecture examination in May-June and has published the results for the semesters 1 to 8. In order to check the RGPV University Result 2019 students will need their registration number and hall ticket details.

RGPV Diploma result 2019: Steps to download Rajiv Gandhi University Diploma result 2019

Students who have appeared for Bachelor of Architecture examination held in May-June are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their RGPV Diploma result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RGPV, rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the RGPV Diploma result 2019 tab

Step 3: Look for RGPV B. Arch. Diploma result 2019 from main or revaluation or challenge

Step 4: Enter your credentials to check RGPV University Result 2019

Step 4: Download your RGPV University Diploma result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference.

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya was established in the year 1998, by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998. It is a center of excellence in the arena of Technical Education, Research and Innovations.

