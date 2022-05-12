Rhino Wanders Around With Bleeding Nose After Poacher Cuts off Horn in Assam's Orang National Park

A semi-adult male rhino has been moving around the marshland of the Orang National park with a bleeding nose for the last couple of days. This is the first case of poaching reported in the park since 2017. The elephant patrol team of the park noticed a group of rhinos in a water body on May 9. Activities of one among the group were suspicious and on close monitoring, it was observed that the rhino did not have its horn and was bleeding.

“Initially, we thought the rhino lost its horn due to infighting. It happens at times. We informed the principal chief conservator of the forest. The team from Guwahati then sedated the rhino and went near it. There were no injury marks on the animal, but the horn was axed away. It is a clear case of poaching where the poachers tranquilized the animal before taking away its horn. This incident in Orang is the first instance after 2017,” informed Pradipta Baruah, Divisional Forest Officer, Mangaldoi Division.

The doctor looking after the seriously injured Rhino informed that the Rhino is doing fine and there has been no maggot formation in the injured area.

“We are keeping watch on the animal round the clock,” added the DFP. Orang National Park, located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra River in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts, recorded around a 23% rise in the one-horned rhino population over the last four years.

The rhino count, which was 101 in 2018, now stands at 125. Of 125, 43 are male, 49 female and 23 are calves while the gender of 10 could not be ascertained. The last census in the park was done in 2018 when 101 rhinos were found in the park.

A carcass of an adult female rhino, suspected to be killed by poachers, with its horn missing was detected inside Kaziranga National Park in Assam in January 2022. This is the first case of suspected poaching of the world-famous one-horned rhino in Assam this year.

