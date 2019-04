'Rich and Mighty Can't Run This Court': SC Firm on Action Against Alleged Bench Fixers Behind CJI Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday said there has been a systematic attack on the institution in the last three-four years, as it heard a lawyer’s plea alleging that the sexual harassment allegations against the Chief Justice of India are part of a larger conspiracy by fixers and plotters to frame him.Asserting that powerful people can’t and will not be allowed to run the top court, a three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said that time has come to act against them. “The day has come to tell the rich and mighty that they cannot run the SC. They are playing with fire,” the court said.The court said it would pass orders at 2pm Thursday on whether an investigating team would be set up to probe the allegations made by lawyer Utsav Bains that the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the CJI by a former court staffer, who also worked at Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s home office, were part of a conspiracy.Bains had alleged on Wednesday that two former court masters , sacked for tampering an order in a case related to Anil Ambani, were involved in the plot to frame the CJI together with the female court staffer.On Thursday, he handed over to the SC bench hearing the case a sealed envelope, apparently containing an affidavit to corroborate his charges.The hearing in this case is being held parallel to the in-house inquiry on the allegations against the CJI, leading to several women lawyers, including senior advocate Indira Jaising , to voice concerns that it could prejudice the proceedings in that case.But the court has said that the case regarding the “wider conspiracy” will continue and it will not affect the in-house inquiry.Lashing out at the alleged attempt to influence court orders, Justice Mishra said, “What's going on in this country? People in this country should know the truth.”Bains, in his earlier affidavit submitted on Tuesday, has claimed that the CJI was being falsely implicated as he sought to put an end to the 'cash for judgment' racket being run by 'fixer' Romesh Sharma.His affidavit had also named Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways too, claiming there was an attempt to fix a court judgment in his favour but the attempt was unsuccessful.The court had on Wednesday also summoned the chiefs of CBI, Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau and directed them to "seize relevant material in order to support the contents of the affidavit" furnished by Bains.