English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Rich and Mighty Can't Run This Court': SC Firm on Action Against Alleged Bench Fixers Behind CJI Case
The court said it would pass orders at 2pm Thursday on whether an investigating team would be set up to probe whether the sexual harassment allegations against the CJI were a conspiracy.
File photo of CJI Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said there has been a systematic attack on the institution in the last three-four years, as it heard a lawyer’s plea alleging that the sexual harassment allegations against the Chief Justice of India are part of a larger conspiracy by fixers and plotters to frame him.
Asserting that powerful people can’t and will not be allowed to run the top court, a three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said that time has come to act against them. “The day has come to tell the rich and mighty that they cannot run the SC. They are playing with fire,” the court said.
The court said it would pass orders at 2pm Thursday on whether an investigating team would be set up to probe the allegations made by lawyer Utsav Bains that the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the CJI by a former court staffer, who also worked at Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s home office, were part of a conspiracy.
Bains had alleged on Wednesday that two former court masters, sacked for tampering an order in a case related to Anil Ambani, were involved in the plot to frame the CJI together with the female court staffer.
On Thursday, he handed over to the SC bench hearing the case a sealed envelope, apparently containing an affidavit to corroborate his charges.
The hearing in this case is being held parallel to the in-house inquiry on the allegations against the CJI, leading to several women lawyers, including senior advocate Indira Jaising, to voice concerns that it could prejudice the proceedings in that case.
But the court has said that the case regarding the “wider conspiracy” will continue and it will not affect the in-house inquiry.
Lashing out at the alleged attempt to influence court orders, Justice Mishra said, “What's going on in this country? People in this country should know the truth.”
Bains, in his earlier affidavit submitted on Tuesday, has claimed that the CJI was being falsely implicated as he sought to put an end to the 'cash for judgment' racket being run by 'fixer' Romesh Sharma.
His affidavit had also named Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways too, claiming there was an attempt to fix a court judgment in his favour but the attempt was unsuccessful.
The court had on Wednesday also summoned the chiefs of CBI, Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau and directed them to "seize relevant material in order to support the contents of the affidavit" furnished by Bains.
Asserting that powerful people can’t and will not be allowed to run the top court, a three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said that time has come to act against them. “The day has come to tell the rich and mighty that they cannot run the SC. They are playing with fire,” the court said.
The court said it would pass orders at 2pm Thursday on whether an investigating team would be set up to probe the allegations made by lawyer Utsav Bains that the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the CJI by a former court staffer, who also worked at Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s home office, were part of a conspiracy.
Bains had alleged on Wednesday that two former court masters, sacked for tampering an order in a case related to Anil Ambani, were involved in the plot to frame the CJI together with the female court staffer.
On Thursday, he handed over to the SC bench hearing the case a sealed envelope, apparently containing an affidavit to corroborate his charges.
The hearing in this case is being held parallel to the in-house inquiry on the allegations against the CJI, leading to several women lawyers, including senior advocate Indira Jaising, to voice concerns that it could prejudice the proceedings in that case.
But the court has said that the case regarding the “wider conspiracy” will continue and it will not affect the in-house inquiry.
Lashing out at the alleged attempt to influence court orders, Justice Mishra said, “What's going on in this country? People in this country should know the truth.”
Bains, in his earlier affidavit submitted on Tuesday, has claimed that the CJI was being falsely implicated as he sought to put an end to the 'cash for judgment' racket being run by 'fixer' Romesh Sharma.
His affidavit had also named Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways too, claiming there was an attempt to fix a court judgment in his favour but the attempt was unsuccessful.
The court had on Wednesday also summoned the chiefs of CBI, Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau and directed them to "seize relevant material in order to support the contents of the affidavit" furnished by Bains.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Simply 'Love' Parineeti Chopra's Moves on 'Sucker'
- For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
- Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Wedding Rumours, Says He is in No Hurry to Get Married
- OnePlus 7 Pro With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage to Cost Over Rs 55,000
- Salman Khan is a Superhero, Priyanka Chopra is a Dear Friend, Says Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results