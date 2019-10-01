Rickshaw Puller from Nagaland Becomes Overnight Star After Winning Lottery Worth Rs 50 Lakh

Guwahati: A rickshaw puller from Nagaland has become an overnight star after winning a lottery jackpot worth Rs 50 lakh. Gaur Das, a resident of Guskara in Purba Barddhaman district, won the first prize in Government of Nagaland's State Lottery on Sunday.

Das and his union members were supposed to go for a picnic but the plan got cancelled due to rain. Das chanced upon the lottery ticket while returning home when a lottery seller almost forced him to buy that ticket. Das said he was initially reluctant as he only had Rs 70 in his pocket but when the seller repeatedly requested him, he gave in and bought the ticket for Rs 30.

On Sunday afternoon he went to a nearby lottery ticket shop to check the result and found that he had won the first prize of Rs 50 lakh. He was overwhelmed and rushed home and shared this news with his wife, he said. He didn’t disclose this to his neighbour thinking of his safety. On Monday, he submitted the ticket to a nearby bank.

People have been thronging to his house ever since the news became public.

Das lives with his widowed mother, wife, two daughters and a son. Since his income is not sufficient to sustain the family of six, his wife and mother work as daily wage labourers. His elder son is in class 3 and two daughters have just been admitted in primary school. Das also often took up daily wage work to meet the family’s financial needs.

Das told News18 that he will build a new house with the lottery money as it is difficult for his family of six to live in the current house. He also plans to utilise this money to properly educate his children.

