Rickshaw Puller Stabbed to Death by 22-Year-Old Man for Abusing His Parents in Delhi's Nangloi
Kanhaiya, the 40-year-old rickshaw puller, abused Neeraj's parents, following which a quarrel ensued between the two and the accused stabbed him multiple times, police said.
Representational Image.
New Delhi: A rickshaw puller was stabbed to death allegedly by a 22-year-old man for abusing his parents in Nangloi area, police said on Saturday.
The accused was identified as Neeraj, a resident of Swarna Park in Mundka, they said.
Kanhaiya, a native of Alwar district in Rajasthan, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.
Police arrested Neeraj and launched a probe into the matter, he added.
