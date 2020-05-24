On Way Home from Gurugram to Bihar, Migrant Dozes Off, Falls from Bike and Dies

A migrant worker riding pillion on a two-wheeler from Gurugram in Haryana to his home in Bihar, died when he dozed off on the motorbike and fell off.

His nephew Satish also lost balance and fell down.

Both received serious head injuries and Ratiram, 36, died on the spot while Satish is in hospital with critical injuries.

The incident took place on the Yashoda Nagar highway on Saturday.

According to reports, Ratiram and his nephew Satish, residents of the Supaul district of Bihar, used to work in a factory in Gurugram.

After the lockdown, they lost their jobs and finally decided to return to their home.

They left on their motorcycle from Gurugram on Saturday after they failed to get another other means of transport.

Naubasta inspector Ashish Shukla said that their families have been informed and are on their way to Kanpur.

"The body has been shifted to the mortuary and the autopsy will be conducted only after his family members arrive from Bihar," the inspector said.