RIE CEE 2018 Result for B.Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed, M.Ed Soon at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Stay Tuned!
The results of B.Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed and M.Ed are pending and candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a tab on the official website to check the result as and when it is released by NCERT.
RIE CEE 2018 Result for B.Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed and M.Ed is expected to be released soon by the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysuru on its official website - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. ‘CEE-2018 B.Ed./B.Ed-M.Ed./M.Ed candidates Results will be announced shortly. https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/pic/icon-new-flashing.gif
https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/pic/icon-new-flashing.gif ’ read a notification on the official website. NCERT had organized the RIE Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 last month on 10th June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), B.A. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), M.Sc.Ed. (Six Year Integrated), B.Ed. (Two Year), M.Ed. (Two Year) and B.Ed-M.Ed. (Three Year integrated) programmes at the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong as well as at the Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.
The admission schedule will also be announced soon, ‘The Admission schedule will be announced by the respective RIEs in their websites. https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/pic/icon-new-flashing.gif
https://ncert-cee.kar.nic.in/pic/icon-new-flashing.gif ’ read another notification.
Candidates were given time till 16th July 2018 to edit or update the qualifying marks for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 for B.Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed and M.Ed course
