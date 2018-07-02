English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RIE CEE 2018 Results on 4th July at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, Stay Tuned
NCERT had organized the RIE Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 last month on 10th June 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
RIE CEE 2018 Results are scheduled to be released on 4th July 2018 on the official website of National Council of Educational Research and Training - ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.
NCERT had organized the RIE Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 last month on 10th June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), B.A. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), M.Sc.Ed. (Six Year Integrated), B.Ed. (Two Year), M.Ed. (Two Year) and B.Ed-M.Ed. (Three Year integrated) programmes at the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong as well as at the Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.
‘CEE-2018 B.Sc. B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., and M.Sc. Ed. Results will be announced shortly,’ read a notice on the official website. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website mentioned above and check their result as it is released by RIE Mysuru.
Applicants must also upload their qualifying marks by logging in their candidate profile as 60% weightage is given to the marks scored in the CEE entrance exam while 40% weightage is given to the marks scored in the qualifying exam.
Once the CEE 2018 ranks are generated, the selected candidates will go through the counseling process to get admissions in their choice of RIE based on the merit list.
Also Watch
NCERT had organized the RIE Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 last month on 10th June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), B.A. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), M.Sc.Ed. (Six Year Integrated), B.Ed. (Two Year), M.Ed. (Two Year) and B.Ed-M.Ed. (Three Year integrated) programmes at the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong as well as at the Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.
‘CEE-2018 B.Sc. B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., and M.Sc. Ed. Results will be announced shortly,’ read a notice on the official website. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website mentioned above and check their result as it is released by RIE Mysuru.
Applicants must also upload their qualifying marks by logging in their candidate profile as 60% weightage is given to the marks scored in the CEE entrance exam while 40% weightage is given to the marks scored in the qualifying exam.
Once the CEE 2018 ranks are generated, the selected candidates will go through the counseling process to get admissions in their choice of RIE based on the merit list.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal