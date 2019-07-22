Take the pledge to vote

Rifleman Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

A police official said the cross-border firing started around 6.30 am and continued intermittently for several hours, causing panic among the border residents who have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures for their safety.

Updated:July 22, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
Rifleman Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri
Rifleman Mohammad Atif Shafi Alam Khan Pathan suffered injuries after Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and firing.
Jammu: A soldier was killed as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

Pakistani troops also suffered heavy damage to their posts and casualties in retaliatory action by the Indian Army, Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Army Lt Col Devender Anand said.

However, he said the details of the damage on the Pakistan side are yet to be ascertained.

A police official said the cross-border firing started around 6.30 am and continued intermittently for several hours, causing panic among the border residents who have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures for their safety.

Lt Col Anand said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to mortar shelling and firing of small arms in the Sunderbani sector in the early hours, resulting in injuries to Rifleman Mohammad Atif Shafi Alam Khan Pathan.

Pathan was later air evacuated to the Army Hospital, where he succumbed, he said.

The PRO said Pathan, from Nawayard village in Vadodara district of Gujarat, is survived by his parents.

"He was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.

