Rifles Looted From Cops During Kanpur Killings Recovered from Gangster Vikas Dubey’s House

Lucknow: The Kanpur Police has recovered the AK-47 and INSAS rifles that were looted from the cops during the killing of eight policemen in Vikru village in Kanpur on July 3.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, said several teams were set up to recover the stolen items. In the same sequence, another aide of Vikas Dubey, Shashikant, who was absconding and carried a reward of 50 thousand, was arrested. As per the information given by Shashikant, one AK-47 and 17 bullets of the police were recovered from Dubey's house, while an INSAS rifle and live cartridge were recovered from Shashikant's house.

Shashikant told police during interrogation that he was involved in the incident in which eight cops were shot dead. “Shashikant has admitted to his involvement and on the traces given by him looted weapons were recovered from Dubey and Shashikant's house,” Kumar said.

“So far nine accused, including Shyamu Bajpayee, Jahan Yadav, Dayashankar Agnihotri and Shashikant have been arrested and sent to jail. In this case, six accused including Dubey have been killed in police encounters, while 11 of the 21 accused named in the FIR are still absconding. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining criminals,” he said.

Kumar said that apart from this, Mumbai Police have arrested Guddan Trivedi and Sonu Tiwari and both are being brought back to UP Police on transit remand.

The prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur, Vikas Dubey was gunned down in an encounter in the outskirts of Kanpur on Friday as he tried to flee after the police vehicle carrying him met with an accident.

He was arrested by Ujjain police on Thursday and was being brought to Kanpur by a team of STF sleuths. Four personnel of STF were also injured during the encounter.