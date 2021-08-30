Rift in Kerala Congress After Names of 14 DCC Chiefs Announced; AV Gopinath Quits Party

Trouble is brewing in Kerala unit of Congress between the present leadership and Oommen Chandy-Ramesh Chennithala combine after the names of DCC presidents to 14 districts were announced with former chief minister Chandy saying no proper discussion was held in the state before the decision was made.

Both KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan have opposed the view and said discussions were held with both Chandy and Chennithala. Sudhakaran even showed his diary in front of reporters to prove that consultations were held with Chandy before finalising the names of District Congress Committee presidents.

He also pointed out that it was unusual for a democratic party like Congress to not have discussions. “Earlier only two groups discussed, now we are having discussions with everyone. Indiscipline will not be tolerated and action will be taken against those who break the party discipline. Wait for six months, and see the changes are going to happen in the Congress party.”

The list of new DCC heads also underlines the new power axis in Kerala Congress led by Satheesan, Sudhakaran and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Amidst the rift, senior Congress leader and former DCC president of Palakkad AV Gopinath resigned from the party’s primary membership on Monday. Gopinath had raised a protest for denying him a ticket in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

Congress in Kerala has two prominent groups, which are led by Chandy and Chennithala.

Jacob George, senior journalist and political analyst, said, “The situation in Congress is grave. Chandy is a leader who has contributed too much to the Congress. He is an AICC general secretary and him being questioned like this is something which he cannot comprehend.”

George added that Chandy making such open statements means that “he has been hurt". “Congress is not healthy enough to have such infighting at this moment.”

The new leadership has a tough task ahead, and it will need the support of senior Congress leaders such as Chandy and Chennithala to strengthen the party in the state.

