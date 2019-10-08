'Right Now is the Most Exciting Time for Sport in India': Nita Ambani Pitches for More Investment

New Delhi: Shedding the light on scope of sports in India, Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani on Tuesday said India is the land of opportunities and is emerging as the newest and youngest sporting power in the world.

“There has never been an environment more conducive, more encouraging and more enabling for sport than what we have today. What makes it more engaging and exciting is the strength of our numbers,” Ambani said at the Sports Business Summit, which is part of Leaders’ Week London 2019 event.

Quipping that India is a TV-loving nation, Ambani said the viewership of ICC cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand in July this year was higher in India than in UK.

“When England beat New Zealand in the cricket world cup this year, 15 million viewers watched the match in England, while 180 million viewers watched it in India alone. And when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals, over 220 million viewers watched the game in India,” Ambani said.

Making a pitch for more investments in India, Ambani said, “Right now is probably the most exciting time for sport in India, whether you are a coach, a player, an investor, an administrator or a fan.”

“800 million Indians consumed sports on television alone in 2018,” she said, adding that new India is a land of infinite opportunities and the scale and size of the viewership for cricket and other sports makes India truly a unique opportunity," she said.

Ambani, who is also the owner of Mumbai Indians IPL franchise and chairperson of the Indian Super League, said India offers the unique blend of power of democracy, diversity, demography and development.

"Within a decade, India will overtake China as the most populous nation in the world. India is proud of being free, open, liberal and democratic society. The time is not far when India will become the third largest economy in the world with an ambitious target of doubling the GDP in next 5 years and making it a 5 trillion dollar economy," she said, adding that with all these unique opportunities, every one should become a part of the incredible India opportunity.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

