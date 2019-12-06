'The Right Thing Happened': Haryana Home Minister Backs Encounter of Hyderabad Rape Accused
According to the Hyderabad police, the accused were shot dead around 6.30 am on Friday when they tried to escape after they were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the crime.
File photo of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.
Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said all four accused in the Hyderabad woman veterinarian rape-and-murder case getting killed in an encounter with police was the "right thing" and the victim had got justice.
The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.
The woman's body was found under a culvert in Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, on the morning of November 28, a day after she went missing.
"Hyderabad gangrape accused killed. Whatever happened, howsoever it happened, but the right thing happened," Vij tweeted in Hindi.
"The rape victim has got justice," the minister, who was in Delhi, later told PTI over phone.
Pointing out that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have not yet got punishment, Vij said summary trial should be held in such heinous cases.
"Changes should be made in the rules and summary trial of such cases should be held. Eminent persons of that area should be included as jury members and whatever decision is taken by the jury, there should be no appeal against that," he said.
Earlier in the day, Nirbhaya's family hailed the Hyderabad encounter and said the Telangana police had set an example.
They also urged authorities not to punish the policemen responsible for the action.
Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gang-raped in December 2012 in New Delhi and later succumbed to her injuries. Her rapists, who were sentenced to death, are still awaiting their fate.
