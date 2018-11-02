Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic

As Delhi’s already apocalyptic air worsens, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) said it could stop the plying of private vehicles in the capital all together if air quality worsens further. Children are affected the worse in this scenario. Particulate matter can lead to the risk of developing cardiovascular and respiratory disease as well as lung cancer, says the WHO. Anumita Roychowdhury, Centre for Science and Environment, points out the far reaching effects of pollution on children. Dr. Mrinal Sarcar, Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital delves into how our internal system gets affected due to pollution.