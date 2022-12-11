Right-wing Activists Try to Assault Youth, Girl Friend in Mangaluru

In yet another incident of moral policing in the city, Bajrang Dal activists tried to assault a couple belonging to different communities who were moving around near Kottara Chowki, police said.

A girl was found in the company of a youth belonging to another community at around Saturday midnight when the right-wing activists questioned them, they said.

The couple told them that they had come to a city hotel to have dinner and were returning. However, the activists did not believe their version and tried to assault them.

Meanwhile, Urwa police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A few Bajrang Dal activists were taken into custody by the police and later released.

The couple also left after telling the details to the police.

Moral policing are on the rise in the city and three incidents of assault have been reported during the last one week. .

