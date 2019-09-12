Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Right-wing Leaders Allegedly Seek Ban on Burqas, Skull Caps in Aligarh College; AMU Students Lodge Complaint

A group of students at Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the additional city magistrate, seeking action against the right-wing leaders.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Right-wing Leaders Allegedly Seek Ban on Burqas, Skull Caps in Aligarh College; AMU Students Lodge Complaint
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Loading...

Aligarh (UP): A group of AMU students have complained to the local administration after some right-wing leaders allegedly asked a college here to ban burqas and skull caps.

In a memorandum handed over to the chief proctor of Dharm Samaj Degree College on Wednesday, right wing student leader Amit Goswami and others warned that if the college authorities failed to take steps in this regard within next 72 hours, they would launch a drive among students for wearing saffron outfits while attending classes.

They said the practice encouraged divisiveness and was a gross violation of the official dress code of the college.

Meanwhile reacting to it, a group of students at Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the additional city magistrate, seeking action against the right-wing leaders.

They termed the demand for a ban "a step for spreading religious discord".

They said the veil and skull cap were part of their "cultural identity" and should not be viewed merely as a "religious symbol".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram