Right-wing Organisation in Bhopal Urges Muslims to Sacrifice Clay Goats on Eid-ul-Adha

After eco-friendly firecrackers on Diwali and eco-friendly colours on Holi, a right-wing organisation has offered eco-friendly goats as Eid-ul-Adha approaches.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch, a cultural organisation from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, has offered these goats urging Muslims to sacrifice them instead of actual ones. The organisation is opposing goat sacrifice on the occasion of Eid.

Led by SBM convener Chadrashekhar Tiwari, the volunteers held a protest in TT Nagar area on Monday by placing two goats made out of clay.

“When Diwali is around, people talk about cracker-less festival and when Holi is around, people urge us to have an eco-friendly Holi without colours, so why not an eco-friendly Eid this time?” asked Tiwari.

The clay goats have been created by artisans -- their price, starting from Rs 1,000, depends on their size. An artisan said bigger goats could be prepared on demand.

While preparing these goats from clay, an artisan makes a structure with dry grass and the second smears it with clay, with another artisan applying colour.

The Bhopal administration has imposed a 10-day lockdown with Eid-ul-Adha and Rakshabandhan in the first week of August.