Rights Groups, Activists Demand Doorstep Covid-19 Vaccination for Disabled
Rights Groups, Activists Demand Doorstep Covid-19 Vaccination for Disabled

Image for representation

Disability rights groups and activists have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding doorstep vaccination against Covid-19 for the disabled and their caregivers. In a joint letter, 104 disability rights groups, activists and individuals demanded Rs 7,500 per month as ex-gratia to all disabled during the pandemic period.

They also demanded free Covid-19 vaccinations for all and doorstep inoculation of the disabled and their caregivers. They also asked for ration and free food kits to the disabled.

first published:May 17, 2021, 21:43 IST