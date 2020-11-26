News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Rights Guaranteed by Constitution Safe Only when Society Discharges Its Basic Duties: Adityanath

File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of Constitution Day here, the chief minister said, "We all talk about the rights but try to run away from the duties".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the rights given to every citizen by the Constitution can be safe only when the society discharges its basic duties vigilantly. Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of Constitution Day here, the chief minister said, "We all talk about the rights but try to run away from the duties".

"On one hand the Constitution of the country has given some fundamental rights, while on the other it has also fixed certain duties, responsibilities and the main aim of the Constitution Day is to make citizens aware of these responsibilities," Adityanath said. He said these duties are as important for citizens as their personal lives.

"Our rights can be safe only when the society discharges its basic duties in a vigilant manner," the chief minister said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...