Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Rights of Kashmiris Must be Respected': Elizabeth Warren 2nd US Presidential Candidate to Voice Concern

Warren’s statement comes over a month after another presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, said he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Rights of Kashmiris Must be Respected': Elizabeth Warren 2nd US Presidential Candidate to Voice Concern
File photo of US senator Elizabeth Warren. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: US senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Saturday expressed concern over the situation in Kashmir and the communication blackout which has been in effect for over two months now. Mobile phone connections and internet facilities were snapped in the Valley on August 5 when the Centre revoked the state’s special status accorded to it by Article 370.

Warren’s statement comes over a month after another presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, said he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Kashmir. Voicing her concern, Warren said the rights of Kashmiri people must be respected.

“The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected,” the senator said.

Earlier in September, Sanders had asked the US government to "speak out boldly" in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution to resolve the issue while addressing an event hosted by the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA). Sanders had termed India’s action Kashmir as ‘unacceptable’ and had sought an immediate end to the communication blackout there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram