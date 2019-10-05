'Rights of Kashmiris Must be Respected': Elizabeth Warren 2nd US Presidential Candidate to Voice Concern
Warren’s statement comes over a month after another presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, said he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Kashmir.
File photo of US senator Elizabeth Warren. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: US senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Saturday expressed concern over the situation in Kashmir and the communication blackout which has been in effect for over two months now. Mobile phone connections and internet facilities were snapped in the Valley on August 5 when the Centre revoked the state’s special status accorded to it by Article 370.
Warren’s statement comes over a month after another presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, said he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Kashmir. Voicing her concern, Warren said the rights of Kashmiri people must be respected.
“The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected,” the senator said.
The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected.https://t.co/K7JDmAjQg7— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 5, 2019
Earlier in September, Sanders had asked the US government to "speak out boldly" in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution to resolve the issue while addressing an event hosted by the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA). Sanders had termed India’s action Kashmir as ‘unacceptable’ and had sought an immediate end to the communication blackout there.
