Rima, Remya Nambeesan and Geetu Resign After Dileep Returns to Film Body
The survivor - who was abducted and assaulted in February 2017 - was the first person to resign from the Malayalam actors' body.
Actor Dileep was released on bail last month.
Several key members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) on Wednesday, following AMMA’s decision to revoke Dileep's suspension, who is one of the accused in the Malayalam actress abduction case.
The survivor - who was abducted and assaulted in February 2017 - was the first person to resign from the Malayalam actors' body.
"Prior to this, this actor has snatched away opportunities of acting from me. When I had complained at that time, AMMA did not act seriously on my complaint. And when such a terrible incident happened, an organisation that I am also a part of tried to protect the man who has been accused of the crime. Realising that there is no purpose in being a part of such an organisation, I hereby resign," the survior's note read.
Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan and director Geetu Mohandas have also submitted their resignations. "What happened right now is not a problem that can be confined to a single person or a single organisation. I'm not leaving 'AMMA' for just this one problem. I'm leaving with the hope that the next generation will be able to able to courageously continue with full self-respect and without making any compromises," read Rima's note.
After an actresses' organisation expressed its displeasure over the reinstatement of accused Malayalam actor Dileep's membership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors, political leaders too slammed AMMA for the move.
Senior Congress MLA, P.T. Thomas, who was one of the first to know about the actress kidnapping case in February 2017, and had reached the victim's side before informing the police, told the media on Tuesday that AMMA should reconsider its decision on Dileep.
"It is now very clear that only a handful of the artistes were genuinely with the victim. Those leading lights who took part in the protest meetings held the next day of the kidnap attempt in Kochi, were only shedding crocodile tears.
"Not a single one of them was supporting the victim. It's now time for the Kerala Assembly and the state government to react," said Thomas.
The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), irked by AMMA's decision to revoke the suspension of Dileep who is an accused in the actress kidnapping case, had put out a Facebook post on Monday.
"If you have decided to revoke the suspension... what has changed after he was suspended?" the WCC asked AMMA-led by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.
"Do you know that you have decided to take back someone who is alleged to have been involved in a rape and the trial is yet to finish... don't you feel anything at all?"
(With inputs from IANS)
