'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse on Sunday: Date, Time, and Everything You Need to Know

The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 will be seen on Sunday, June 21. This will be an annular solar eclipse. People in some parts of the world will witness the sun transforming into "a ring of fire."

As per timeanddate.com, one can see the annular Solar Eclipse 2020 from India, parts of Europe, Asia, north of Australia, Africa, Pacific and Indian Ocean. The website adds that in India one can see the Solar Eclipse 2020 or Surya Grahan 2020 at 9:15 am.

The solar eclipse will remain for six hours. The full eclipse will begin at 10:17 am and will remain visible till 2:02 pm. The maximum eclipse will be at 12:10 pm.

A solar eclipse takes place two weeks after the lunar eclipse. The lunar penumbral eclipse 2020 occurred on June 5.

For the unversed, NASA defines this eclipse as, a phenomenon that happens when the moon is farthest from Earth. Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun.

It must be noted that one must never look at the sun with naked eye during a solar eclipse; it can cause severe damage to the eyes. It is advised that one must wear solar eclipse glasses while watching the sun during this period.