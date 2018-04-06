English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RINL Recruitment 2018 for Medical Specialists: Apply Before April 2018
The interviews for the recruitment are tentatively scheduled for third week of May 2018.
RINL Recruitment 2018 application process to recruit Medical Professionals has begun on its official website vizagsteel.com. The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam Steel Plants aims to recruit Medical Specialists for Visakha Steel General Hospital, Visakhapatnam. The interviews for the recruitment are tentatively scheduled for third week of May 2018. Interested and eligible applicants must send their applications on or before 25th April 2018.
How to apply for RINL Recruitment 2018 for Medical Specialists?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.vizagsteel.com
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Download Application Form by clicking on ‘Application format for Medical Specialists’
Step 4 – Fill the application form in Block Letters in English, affix a photograph on the form and sign it
Step 5 – Send the duly filled and signed application form to the mentioned below address:
‘AGM(HR)-Rectt, Room No. 233, HRRecruitment Section, First Floor, B-Block, Main Administration Building, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam-530 031’
Eligibility Criteria for Medical Professionals:
General Manager (Medical & Health Services) - The applicant must be MBBS from any recognized University/State or Central Government Institution/Medical College recognized by MCI. An added advantage would be given to applicant having PG Degree.
Plastic Surgery (Dy. Chief Specialist, Sr. Specialist and Specialist) - The applicant must possess M.Ch/DNB in Plastic Surgery from any recognized University/State or Central Government Institution/Medical College recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI).
Radiology - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD/DNB) in Radio diagnosis from any recognized University/ State or Central Government Institution/Medical College recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI).
General Medicine - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD/DNB) in General Medicine from any recognized university / State or Central Government Institution/ Medical College recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI).
Anesthesia - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree (MD/DNB) in Anaesthesia from any recognized university / State or Central Government Institution/ Medical College recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI).
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
https://www.vizagsteel.com/code/tenders/jobdocs/22127Wed%20Advt.pdf
Age Limit:
General Manager (Medical & Health Services) - 55 years as on 1st April 2018
Plastic Surgery:
Dy. Chief Specialist - 50 years as on 1st April 2018.
Sr. Specialist - 45 years as on 1st April 2018.
Specialist - 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
Radiology:
Specialist - 43 years as on 1st April 2018.
Jr. Specialist - 38 years as on 1st April 2018.
Probationary Spl - 36 years as on 1st April 2018.
General Medicine:
Specialist - 45 years as on 1st April 2018.
Jr. Specialist - 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
Probationary Spl - 38 years as on 1st April 2018.
Anaesthesia:
Specialist - 43 years as on 1st April 2018.
Jr. Specialist - 38 years as on 1st April 2018.
Probationary Spl - 36 years as on 1st April 2018.
Pay Scale:
General Manager - CTC of 24.60 Lakhs per Annum
Plastic Surgery(Dy. Chief Specialist) - CTC of 20.97 Lakhs per Annum
Sr. Specialist - CTC of 17.77 Lakhs per Annum
Radiology(Specialist) - CTC of 15.97 Lakhs per Annum
General Medicine - CTC of 15.97 Lakhs per Annum
Anaesthesia - CTC of 15.97 Lakhs per Annum
The pay scale of Medical Professionals is according to the Grade, the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement for more information.
https://www.vizagsteel.com/code/tenders/jobdocs/22127Wed%20Advt.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.
Important Dates:
Last Date of Application - 25th April 2018
Interview Date - 3rd week of May 2018
