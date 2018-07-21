GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

RINL Uttar Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 95 Operator and Technician Posts, Apply from 26th July 2018

The application process will commence from 26th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 21, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RINL Uttar Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 95 Operator and Technician Posts, Apply from 26th July 2018
Screen grab of the official website of Vizag steel.
RINL UP Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 95 vacancies for the posts of Operator and Technician has been released on the official website of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Steel, Uttar Pradesh - vizagsteel.com. The application process will commence from 26th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018.

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
RINL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 95
Operators Posts: 36
Mechanical – 17
Automation – 5
NDT – 6
Laboratory – 4
Electrical – 4
Technician Posts: 59
Operation – 26
Mechanical – 17
Electrical – 7
Crane – 4
Instrumentation – 2
Planning - 3

Eligibility Criteria:

Operators Posts:
Mechanical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with 6 years of experience in steel forging/ rolling operation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Automation – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 6 years of experience in operation & maintenance of PLC based automation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
NDT – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy Engineering with a valid NDT Certificate of Level 2 in UT & MT with 6 years of experience in operation / quality assurance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Laboratory – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy Engineering with 6 years of experience in quality assurance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Electrical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 6 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.

Technician Posts:
Operation – The applicant must possess Diploma Mechanical/ Production Engineering with 3 years of experience in operation of furnaces for steel forging/ rolling machines.
Mechanical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering or ITI in Mill Wright (MMTM) trade with 3 years of experience in operation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel.
Electrical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Crane – The applicant must be ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Instrumentation – The applicant must possess Diploma in Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation with 3 years of experience in maintenance of all types of instrumentation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Planning - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing /process industry.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:

Official Advertisement:
https://www.vizagsteel.com/code/tenders/jobdocs/22520FwP%20Advertisement.pdf

Age Limit:

Operators Posts:
The age of applicants should not be more than 33 years as on 1st June 2018.

Technician Posts:
The age of applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 1st June 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test followed by Certificate Verification and Medical Examination.

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application – 26th July 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 13th August 2018

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...