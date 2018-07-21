English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RINL Uttar Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 95 Operator and Technician Posts, Apply from 26th July 2018
The application process will commence from 26th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of Vizag steel.
RINL UP Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 95 vacancies for the posts of Operator and Technician has been released on the official website of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Steel, Uttar Pradesh - vizagsteel.com. The application process will commence from 26th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
RINL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 95
Operators Posts: 36
Mechanical – 17
Automation – 5
NDT – 6
Laboratory – 4
Electrical – 4
Technician Posts: 59
Operation – 26
Mechanical – 17
Electrical – 7
Crane – 4
Instrumentation – 2
Planning - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Operators Posts:
Mechanical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with 6 years of experience in steel forging/ rolling operation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Automation – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 6 years of experience in operation & maintenance of PLC based automation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
NDT – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy Engineering with a valid NDT Certificate of Level 2 in UT & MT with 6 years of experience in operation / quality assurance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Laboratory – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy Engineering with 6 years of experience in quality assurance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Electrical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 6 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Technician Posts:
Operation – The applicant must possess Diploma Mechanical/ Production Engineering with 3 years of experience in operation of furnaces for steel forging/ rolling machines.
Mechanical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering or ITI in Mill Wright (MMTM) trade with 3 years of experience in operation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel.
Electrical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Crane – The applicant must be ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Instrumentation – The applicant must possess Diploma in Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation with 3 years of experience in maintenance of all types of instrumentation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Planning - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing /process industry.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.vizagsteel.com/code/tenders/jobdocs/22520FwP%20Advertisement.pdf
Age Limit:
Operators Posts:
The age of applicants should not be more than 33 years as on 1st June 2018.
Technician Posts:
The age of applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 1st June 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test followed by Certificate Verification and Medical Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 26th July 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 13th August 2018
Also Watch
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
RINL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 95
Operators Posts: 36
Mechanical – 17
Automation – 5
NDT – 6
Laboratory – 4
Electrical – 4
Technician Posts: 59
Operation – 26
Mechanical – 17
Electrical – 7
Crane – 4
Instrumentation – 2
Planning - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Operators Posts:
Mechanical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with 6 years of experience in steel forging/ rolling operation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Automation – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 6 years of experience in operation & maintenance of PLC based automation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
NDT – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy Engineering with a valid NDT Certificate of Level 2 in UT & MT with 6 years of experience in operation / quality assurance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Laboratory – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy Engineering with 6 years of experience in quality assurance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Electrical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 6 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Technician Posts:
Operation – The applicant must possess Diploma Mechanical/ Production Engineering with 3 years of experience in operation of furnaces for steel forging/ rolling machines.
Mechanical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering or ITI in Mill Wright (MMTM) trade with 3 years of experience in operation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel.
Electrical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Crane – The applicant must be ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.
Instrumentation – The applicant must possess Diploma in Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation with 3 years of experience in maintenance of all types of instrumentation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.
Planning - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing /process industry.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.vizagsteel.com/code/tenders/jobdocs/22520FwP%20Advertisement.pdf
Age Limit:
Operators Posts:
The age of applicants should not be more than 33 years as on 1st June 2018.
Technician Posts:
The age of applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 1st June 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test followed by Certificate Verification and Medical Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 26th July 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 13th August 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- Actor Sumeet Vyas Set to Pen His First feature Film Script
- MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-up Makes BCCI App a Social Media Joke
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...