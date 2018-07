RINL Uttar Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 95 Operator and Technician Posts, Apply from 26th July 2018

RINL UP Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 95 vacancies for the posts of Operator and Technician has been released on the official website of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Steel, Uttar Pradesh - vizagsteel.com . The application process will commence from 26th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018.Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100RINL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 95Operators Posts: 36Mechanical – 17Automation – 5NDT – 6Laboratory – 4Electrical – 4Technician Posts: 59Operation – 26Mechanical – 17Electrical – 7Crane – 4Instrumentation – 2Planning - 3Mechanical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with 6 years of experience in steel forging/ rolling operation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.Automation – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 6 years of experience in operation & maintenance of PLC based automation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.NDT – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy Engineering with a valid NDT Certificate of Level 2 in UT & MT with 6 years of experience in operation / quality assurance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.Laboratory – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy Engineering with 6 years of experience in quality assurance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.Electrical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 6 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.Operation – The applicant must possess Diploma Mechanical/ Production Engineering with 3 years of experience in operation of furnaces for steel forging/ rolling machines.Mechanical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering or ITI in Mill Wright (MMTM) trade with 3 years of experience in operation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel.Electrical – The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.Crane – The applicant must be ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry in steel sector.Instrumentation – The applicant must possess Diploma in Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation with 3 years of experience in maintenance of all types of instrumentation in medium or large scale manufacturing/ process industry.Planning - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or ITI in Electrician trade with 3 years of experience in operation & maintenance in medium or large scale manufacturing /process industry.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The age of applicants should not be more than 33 years as on 1st June 2018.The age of applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 1st June 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test followed by Certificate Verification and Medical Examination.Start date of submission of online application – 26th July 2018Last date of submission of online application – 13th August 2018