Rise in Dengue Cases in Jammu Must Worry Healt Dept, Says BJP's Raman Suri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raman Suri on Tuesday urged Health Authorities, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and allied organisations to gear up and start massive awareness cum cleanliness drive to contain spread of the mosquito-borne disease and provide better treatment to the ailing patients.

The state has seen a spike in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya following incessant rains and water stagnation.

In a handout, Suri said that 11 patients have been tested positive just in past two days which establishes that adequate preventive measures are not being taken by the health authorities, Daily Excelsior reported.

He further urged Director Health to deploy teams in city areas, hospitals and even villages to make people aware of dengue and its preventive measures.

According to Suri, fogging by JMC must be enhanced to get rid of mosquitoes and areas stagnated with water should be cleaned on priority.

Suri further states that since the past some time dengue has been creating panic amongst people in Jammu due to which many patients had moved outside the State for treatment.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics. The risk factors of dengue is influenced by local spatial variations of rainfall, temperature, relative humidity, degree of urbanization and quality of vector control services in urban areas. While before 1970, only nine countries had experienced severe dengue epidemics, WHO states that today, the disease is endemic in more than 100 countries, with the South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions; the Americas, South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions being the most seriously affected.

