Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rise of Electric Vehicles Led to Slight Slowdown in Automobile Sector: Union Minister Arjun Meghwal

The Union minister for heavy industries said that while the Centre was bound to promote electric vehicles, the move has also led to a slight slowdown in the automobile industry.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 19, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rise of Electric Vehicles Led to Slight Slowdown in Automobile Sector: Union Minister Arjun Meghwal
File photo of Union Minister Arjun Meghwal.
Loading...

Bhopal: The rise of electric vehicles has had an adverse effect on the automobile sector, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries Arjun Meghwal on Thursday.

The minister, who was in Gwalior on a day-long visit, said that while the Centre was bound to promote electric vehicles in compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change meant for curbing carbon emissions, the move has also led to a slight slowdown in the automobile industry.

However, the minister added in the same breath that there was no nationwide slump and the country was heading towards a trillion-dollar economy at the right pace. Some related issues would be sorted out soon, he said.

“We are moving towards BS-4 and BS-6 standards in the automobile sector where the electric vehicle segment is on the rise and issues, if any, would be dealt with,” said Meghwal, who was in Gwalior to meet his Cabinet colleague Narendra Singh Tomar following the recent demise of his mother.

Asked to comment on why investors’ summits organised by the previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh did not see as much success, the Union minister who hails from Rajasthan, said such events under BJP governments have been much more successful than what was seen in non-BJP ruled states.

Union Minister Pratap Singh Sarangi during a recent visit to Sehore had said the adverse impact of GST and demonetisation had slowed down the economy. Few days later, Minister Nityanand Rai dismissed such claims and said the Indian economy was as robust as ever.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram