Rise of Electric Vehicles Led to Slight Slowdown in Automobile Sector: Union Minister Arjun Meghwal

Bhopal: The rise of electric vehicles has had an adverse effect on the automobile sector, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries Arjun Meghwal on Thursday.

The minister, who was in Gwalior on a day-long visit, said that while the Centre was bound to promote electric vehicles in compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change meant for curbing carbon emissions, the move has also led to a slight slowdown in the automobile industry.

However, the minister added in the same breath that there was no nationwide slump and the country was heading towards a trillion-dollar economy at the right pace. Some related issues would be sorted out soon, he said.

“We are moving towards BS-4 and BS-6 standards in the automobile sector where the electric vehicle segment is on the rise and issues, if any, would be dealt with,” said Meghwal, who was in Gwalior to meet his Cabinet colleague Narendra Singh Tomar following the recent demise of his mother.

Asked to comment on why investors’ summits organised by the previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh did not see as much success, the Union minister who hails from Rajasthan, said such events under BJP governments have been much more successful than what was seen in non-BJP ruled states.

Union Minister Pratap Singh Sarangi during a recent visit to Sehore had said the adverse impact of GST and demonetisation had slowed down the economy. Few days later, Minister Nityanand Rai dismissed such claims and said the Indian economy was as robust as ever.

