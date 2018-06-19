'Rise Up to Receive and See Off MP, MLA': Haryana Govt's New Diktat for Babus

In yet another controversial move, the Haryana government has asked all its bureaucrats and officers to stand up in show of respect whenever a Member of Parliament (MP) or a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) walks in.The directive, issued by the Political and Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Chief Secretary’s Office, requires that “government servants should show courtesy and consideration to MPs and MLAs”, and they “should be meticulously correct and courteous and rise to receive and see off an MP/MLA visiting him”.The circular, dated 25 May, 2018 refers to the letter of the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions - Department of Personnel Training Establishment Division wherein guidelines were issued for officers to “observe proper procedure” while dealing with the chosen representatives of the Parliament and State legislature.The order asks for “strict compliance both in letter and spirit” and states that “any violation of the said guidelines will be viewed seriously”.It also cites the second report of the ‘Committee on the Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha’, tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 4 this year.The report had recommended that the consolidated instructions/guidelines on ‘Official dealing between the Administration and Member of Parliament and State Legislature’ should strictly be complied by all the government servants.The guidelines say that the government servants should “consider carefully and listen patiently to what the MPs and MLAs are saying, though they should act according to their own best judgment as per rules”.Besides, the directive states that “any deviation from an appointment with MP/MLA must be promptly explained to him to avoid any possible inconvenience”.The order also cautions the government servants from ignoring the phone calls of the MPs and MLAs and immediately revert via an SMS if they are busy.