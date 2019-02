Ex-MP Top Cop Rishi Kumar Shukla Made CBI Chief Day After SC Raps Centre Over Appointment Delay

Former MP DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla was appointed as the next CBI director on Saturday."I'm happy with the appointment. Will give my best for the new assignment," he told CNN-News18.The 1983-batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre is at present chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation. He succeeds Alok Kumar Verma, who was on January 10 removed from the post 'Ignoring' the objections raised by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee, on the names of probable contenders proposed by the government, the Centre zeroed on Shukla.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the senior IPS officer's appointment as the new director of the agency for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office.Sources told CNN-News18 that Shukla was a consensus choice. However, Javeed Ahmed was said to be Congress' first choice.Senior IPS officers of 1984 batch, Javeed Ahmed, Rajni Kant Misra and S S Deswal, were said to be among the top contenders for the coveted post.​The development assumes significance as the Supreme Court had said on Friday it was "averse" to the arrangement of an interim CBI director and the Centre should "immediately" appoint a regular chief of the probe agency.The post of CBI director is "sensitive" and "important", and it is not good to keep an interim director of the agency for longer period, the top court observed and sought to know as to why the government has not made the appointment yet.The post of the CBI chief has been lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Verma, who had been engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges. M Nageswara Rao has been working as the interim CBI chief after Verma's ouster.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.