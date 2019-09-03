Rishi Panchami 2019: Worship the Seven Sages on Bhadrapada Panchami

The next day after Ganesh Chaturthi, the Hindus celebrate Rishi Panchami. The day is celebrated on the fifth day in the shukla paksh (waxing moon or the bright moon) in Bhadrapada month of the Hindu Lunar calendar. This year Rishi Panchami falls on September 3, 2019. The day marks the traditional worship of Sapta Rishi or seven sages, including Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadhvaja, Vishvamitra, Gauthama, Jamadagni and Vashishta.

In some parts of Kerala, the day is also observed as Vishwakarma Puja. In Dadhich Brahmin and Maheshwari communities of Rajasthan, the Rishi Panchami is also celebrated as “rakhi festival”, where sisters tie “rakhi” or “sacred thread” on the wrists of their brothers. In the Rishi Panchami vrata, the people express respect, gratitude and remembrance of the great deeds of the ancient Rishis, who devoted their life for the welfare of the society.

The day commemorates the deeds of Sapta Rishi, who taught people the basic principles of goodness. It is believed that they passed down their wisdom to the people so that people in order to make them able to follow the path of knowledge and become enlightened.

This year, Rishi Panchami will be celebrated on September 3, 2019, the next after Ganesh Chaturthi. The shubh puja muhurat starts at 11:24 am and ends at 1:52 pm on September 3. The Panchami tithi begins at 1:54 am on September 3, 2019, and ends on the same day at 11:27 pm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.