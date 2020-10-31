Mumbai's Dharavi Area Reports Four New Coronavirus Cases

The COVID-19 caseload in Mumbai's slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 3,547 after four persons tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday, a civic official said. Of the 3,547 cases, 3,123 patients have recovered from the infection and the area currently has 113 active cases, the official said.

Spread over 2.5 sq km with a population of over 6.5 lakh, Dharavi is considered to be Asia's largest slum.