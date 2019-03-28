English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rishikesh Students Kill 12-year-old Over Biscuits, School Buries Him on Campus to 'Hush up' Murder
Not only was the boy beaten up with cricket bats and wickets, the class XII students tortured him and poured cold water.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Dehradun: A boarding school near Rishikesh has come under scanner for allegedly trying to cover up a crime incident that took place on its premises. The school management is said to have hurriedly buried a 12-year-old boy's body on the campus after he was beaten to death with cricket bats and wickets by his seniors.
A report in one of the national dailies quoted Usha Negi, chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as saying that when she arrived at the school after receiving the information, she found the school administration had buried the body.
"The incident occurred on March 10 and our team was informed the next day, following which we made the visit," she said, adding that the school management did not even inform the parents, who live in Hapur.
According to police, the incident occurred when some students of Children's Academy near Rishikesh had gone on an outing and 12-year-old Vasu Yadav allegedly stole a packet of biscuit from a shop. The shopkeeper then reported the matter to school authorities, prompting the management to cancel permission of all students to leave the campus. "This infuriated the fellow student, who beat up Yadav," Ranipokri police station in-charge PD Bhatt said.
Reports in local media said that not only was the boy beaten up by class XII students with cricket bats and wickets, they also tortured him and poured cold water. After the assault, the victim remained in the class room for the next few hours till he was found by the hostel warden.
SSP Dehradun Nivedita Kukreti was quoted as saying that Yadav was beaten in phases in the afternoon, and was taken to hospital in late evening, where he was declared dead. "The postmortem report revealed he died of internal injuries," Bhatt said.
Yadav's father Pappu said that he was informed over phone that his son died of food poisoning. The autopsy was conducted after the father approached Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Five people, including two students, have been held for their involvement in the crime. The accused will be produced before the magistrate later on Thursday.
A report in one of the national dailies quoted Usha Negi, chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as saying that when she arrived at the school after receiving the information, she found the school administration had buried the body.
"The incident occurred on March 10 and our team was informed the next day, following which we made the visit," she said, adding that the school management did not even inform the parents, who live in Hapur.
According to police, the incident occurred when some students of Children's Academy near Rishikesh had gone on an outing and 12-year-old Vasu Yadav allegedly stole a packet of biscuit from a shop. The shopkeeper then reported the matter to school authorities, prompting the management to cancel permission of all students to leave the campus. "This infuriated the fellow student, who beat up Yadav," Ranipokri police station in-charge PD Bhatt said.
Reports in local media said that not only was the boy beaten up by class XII students with cricket bats and wickets, they also tortured him and poured cold water. After the assault, the victim remained in the class room for the next few hours till he was found by the hostel warden.
SSP Dehradun Nivedita Kukreti was quoted as saying that Yadav was beaten in phases in the afternoon, and was taken to hospital in late evening, where he was declared dead. "The postmortem report revealed he died of internal injuries," Bhatt said.
Yadav's father Pappu said that he was informed over phone that his son died of food poisoning. The autopsy was conducted after the father approached Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Five people, including two students, have been held for their involvement in the crime. The accused will be produced before the magistrate later on Thursday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza: What We Know So Far
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza: What We Know So Far
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt's Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: I’m Happy If She is Happy
- 'Drugged and Robbed Men to Survive': Cardi B Defends Furore After Old Video Resurfaces
- IAF Demonstrates HAL Tejas LCA Fighter Jet's Flying Power at LIMA, Malaysia – Watch Video
- Xiaomi Trolls Huawei P30 Series, Says Mi 9 is a Superior Smartphone Than The P30 At Lesser Price
- Space Debris May Add Hidden Costs to Mission Shakti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results