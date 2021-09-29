Rishikesh to Get Hitech Parking Soon to Rid Hill Station of Traffic Snarls

Uttrakhand’s Rishikesh, globally famous for heritage and religious tourism, is suffering from sluggish traffic as the city does not have proper parking space. Seeing the regular traffic snarls, the city administration has decided to build hi-tech parking spaces.

Garhwal commissioner, a few days ago, visited Rishikesh to identify space within and on the outskirts of the city for a parking lot. He has directed the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation to identify space to build a parking lot. According to reports, the municipal corporation may come up with a hi-tech vehicle parking near the Chandrabhaga Bridge.

The decision was taken after several locals and political leaders complained of traffic snarls. According to locals, vehicles are parked in haphazard conditions on the city roads cause long traffic jams. Thousands of people, including national and international tourists, have to suffer due to the slow movement of traffic.

Lakhs of national and international tourists visit Rishikesh but hardly a few want to stay in the city and plan their movement from here as they don’t want to get stuck in long traffic jams.

Locals and political leaders, citing regular traffic jams and slow vehicle movement, have several times demanded the local administration to build a parking space in the city and on the city outskirts.

High tourist footfall in Rishikesh on weekends leads to a chaotic situation not only in Rishikesh but also on roads connecting to Nainital and Mussoorie. The highways connecting Rishikesh also suffer snarls in traffic movement due to massive traffic jams within the city.

Soon after Lockdown was relaxed after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, people in large numbers moved to Rishikesh and other parts of Uttarakhand for holiday. Long traffic jams and slow traffic movement was witnessed on the 24-kilometre stretch between Haridwar and Rishikesh.

One Somik Mukherjee, a resident of Dwarka, said, “I had been to Rishikesh with my friends a few days after the lockdown was relaxed after the second wave of the pandemic. It took more than three hours to reach Rishikesh from Haridwar. From the hotel manager where we had stayed, we learnt that the movement had slowed down due to traffic jams within the city.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here