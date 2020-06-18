INDIA

1-MIN READ

Rishikesh Vegetable Market Sealed as 7 Traders Contract Coronavirus

Representative image.

Representative image.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said a temporary vegetable market was set up on the IDPL campus to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted.

  • PTI Rishikesh
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
A wholesale vegetable market in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh was sealed on Thursday after seven traders there tested positive for COVID-19.


Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said a temporary vegetable market was set up on the IDPL campus to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted.

Seven vegetable traders there tested positive for COVID-19 late on Wednesday night, he said.

All traders at the wholesale market have been quarantined, he added.

The wholesale market supplied vegetables to five hilly districts of Uttarakhand.

