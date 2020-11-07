News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Rishikesh's Janki Bridge to Open to Public on November 10

Representational Image

Representational Image

Janki suspension bridge will open to the public on November 10. It will address commutation woes of residents of Narendra Nagar and Yamkeshwar assembly constituencies

The Janki suspension bridge in Muni Ki Reti area here is set to open to the public on November 10, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal said on Saturday. Built at a cost of Rs 48.85 lakh at Kailash Gate, the bridge will be an added attraction for tourists, the minister, who visited the site for an inspection, told reporters.

The Janki suspension bridge will open to the public on November 10. It will address commutation woes of residents of Narendra Nagar and Yamkeshwar assembly constituencies, Uniyal said. Local farmers will be able to take their produce to Rishikesh Mandi far more easily with the inauguration of this bridge, he said.

Other motorable bridges in Rishikesh include those at Garur Chatti and Pashulok Barrage. Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula, which is partially open to pedestrians, are other suspension bridges in the city.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...