Rising Crimes Against Women: Committee for Home Affairs Likely to Summon Union Home Secretary

In the wake of rising crimes against women, especially rape cases, the Standing Committee for Home Affairs has decided to take up the matter in the next meeting on October 22. The panel was recently reconstituted with Anand Sharma as the committee chairman.

Sources said the committee is likely to discuss cases like the recent Hathras rape and murder case that has led to furore nationwide.

Those privy to details said the committee is likely to summon the Union Home Secretary and other top officials to assess the situation.

About 87 rape cases a day have been recorded in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during the same year as per the National Crime Records Bureau records.

Every 16 minutes, a woman is raped and every four minutes a woman is subjected to domestic violence. As per the records, Uttar Pradesh tops the list of crimes against women, followed by Rajasthan.