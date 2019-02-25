Rising India 2019 LIVE: Is It Possible That India Has No Jobs Despite Record Growth, Asks PM Modi

PM Modi at News18 Network's Rising India Summit in Delhi on Feb 25, 2019.



Earlier, yoga guru Ramdev and spiritual leader Sadhguru debated on yoga and bhoga in the inaugural session titled ‘New Mantras for India’. During the discussion, Ramdev pointed out that no one can criticise the Bible and Quran, but “there is a gang in India that criticises Vedas and Hindu religion”. He further said that he is not against Brahmins, but Brahminism.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead from the front at the Rising India Summit 2019, delivering the keynote address at the flagship event of India’s biggest media network, which, this year, is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections, and is, therefore, aptly themed ‘Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities’.



The event will feature the who’s who of politics, business and culture. From BJP president Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to film stars Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to the mystic and spiritual leader Sadhguru, some two dozen speakers will speak at power- and eclecticism-packed summit in Delhi’s Diplomatic Enclave.

