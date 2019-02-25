Rising India 2019 LIVE: Is It Possible That India Has No Jobs Despite Record Growth, Asks PM Modi

Rising India 2019 LIVE: Delivering the keynote address at News18 Network’s Rising India 2019 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday questioned how could there be no jobs in India when the country was registering record growth. Taking a dig at his detractors, Modi said those who don’t believe him should at least believe opposition-ruled states, where jobs have been created. “When jobs were created in West Bengal and Karnataka, how can anyone say no jobs were added in India,” he asked.
Taking on the Congress, Modi said his rivals are upset since his government “plugged their sources of black money”, adding that his job was to ensure that each and every penny of the taxpayers was accounted for.
Ravi Shankar Prasad said the 'election mantra' of the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would only be the work that the government has done in the four-and-a-half years.
Feb 25, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Modi says, "I know that it is the responsibility of the media to point out gaps but we need to involve ourselves in positive criticism."
Feb 25, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)
In the aviation sector, crores of people have made use of flights. This means that there are more people taking up jobs. West Bengal government is saying they have added 9 lakh jobs last year. 67 lakh from 2012 to 2018. You may not like me but believe them then? I know that a lot needs to be done in the jobs front. I don’t believe that all is done otherwise I would not be running around. I am confident India will emerge as a global example in terms of jobs: PM Modi
Feb 25, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
Transport sector has seen a boom. 7.5 lakh cars have been sold in the last financial year. How are so many commercial cars being sold if there are no jobs? Taking the example of PM Mudra Yojana, more than 4 crore young individuals have applied for a loan for the first time for their business. Is it possible that so many people are taking loans without jobs? Between September 2017 and November 2019 more than 5 lakh people have been registered under EPFO. Formal workforce has seen more than 10 lakh people joining every month: Modi
Feb 25, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)
More than 6 lakh professionals joined workforce in 4 yrs: PM | Is it possible that with India growing at record rates, there are no jobs in the country? With FDI at all time high, Indians moving out of poverty at record rate, roads and railway lines being constructed, how is India not producing jobs? More than 6 lakh professionals have joined the workforce in the last 4 years, these professionals have themselves created lakhs of jobs: PM Modi
Feb 25, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)
Another example is the Mandal dam in Jharkhand. It was unified Bihar then. Forty years earlier, it costed Rs 30 crore, now it costs Rs 2,400 crore. We do not want any money of the honest taxpayer to be wasted. I sat with each state's chief and ensured that delay is absolutely not allowed in our government. I have personally seen to it that schemes worth Rs 12,000 crore were put in place. Sabka sath aur sabka vikaas is our primary motive. And we are doing this through providing 10 percent reservation, setting up a separate board for fishermen, taking railways to the north east: Modi
Feb 25, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)
In Uttar Pradesh, an irrigation scheme that was initiated 40 years ago never saw the light of the day. We took over in 2014 and the input cost rose to Rs 3,000 crore. Nobody had stopped the earlier governments from doing the task but delaying for them was okay. Two expressions are responsible for the downfall of the nation – ‘Mera kya’ and ‘mujhe kya’: Modi
Feb 25, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
The government is going to directly put in Rs 6,000 into back accounts of farmers to help them buy seeds and fertilisers. The government will put in Rs 70,000 crore into bank accounts of farmers. We have also made this scheme leak-proof. We have removed the concept of ‘kuchha’ and ‘pucca’ receipts. My priority right now is to make best use of every paisa paid by the honest tax payer: Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
Now you understand why they are going to the Supreme Court because earlier Rs 1,10,000 crore was going in someone’s pocket. We are also trying to completely plug the gaps in Ayushman Bharat as well by linking the beneficiaries to Aadhaar. Yesterday, we kick started PM-Kisan. And it makes me happy that in two days we adhered to farmers and then today, the war memorials for my brave soldiers: Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
We have weeded out 8 crore fake bank accounts and saved Rs 1,10,000 crore that earlier went to middle men and to people who were not beneficiaries. All of this leakage has been plugged by our government. All of this has shown you what good governance is: Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)
This is the reason why even after so many years of freedom, more than half the population did not have bank accounts. We opened their accounts and linked with Aadhaar cards. They (Congress) want to take credit for Aadhaar, but are also running to courts questioning its veracity. The Centre has deposited almost Rs 6 lakh crore directly into bank accounts of beneficiaries. Unlike before, all of the money went into their accounts and not a miniscule percentage of it: PM Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
One of the reasons we did badly in the rankings then was because of rampant corruption. These days corruption has been sidelined and we are getting global appreciation. Four years ago, when we started Jan Dhan Yojana, we were made fun of. They said by opening bank accounts of the poor, what are we planning. Some also said that those who do not have money to eat, what will they do with bank accounts: Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
We were in fragile five category under UPA Govt: Modi | In the time of UPA government, India was put in the category of fragile five in 2013. Now, India has not only moved out of the fragile five group, it has become the fastest growing economy in the world. The Congress also left no stone unturned in bringing shame to the country in terms of business. During 2014, we slipped to 142 rank from 132. Now we are at the 77th spot, up by 23 spots in the ease of doing business rankings: Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
“Talking of GDP, when Atal ji handed over the government to the Congress, it was 8 percent. In 2014, it came down to 5 percent. But we have increased it again to 8 percent. They reduced the growth rate and we increased it again,” says PM Modi in his keynote speech at Rising India Summit 2019.
Feb 25, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Similar was the case with income tax. Earlier, people kept asking for respite, but nothing happened. We, on the other hand, reduced taxes to 5 percent and then provided complete rebate to those earning up to Rs 5 lakh a year: PM Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
PM Modi delivers keynote address at Rising India Summit 2019.
अब जब मैं मीडिया के साथियों के बीच हूं तो इस चर्चा को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए आपका पसंदीदा तरीका ही अपनाउंगा।
यानि पहले क्या था और अब क्या है।
इसी से ये भी पता चलेगा कि राजनीति से अलग हटकर जब राष्ट्रनीति को प्राथमिकता दी जाती है, तो किस तरह के परिणाम निकलते हैं: PM
Take for example inflation. We know prices of commodities must be low but they were increasing. All of you, especially newsroom producers will remember that "Mehengai Dayan Khaye Jaat Hai" was used multiple times in shows. Inflation back then was 10 percent, now it is as low as 2-3 percent: PM Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
Since I am between my journalist friends, I will use your favourite way of discussion. What was before and what is now will make you understand what has changed. Back in 2014, the situation was such that what was supposes to increase was decreasing and what was decreasing was increasing: PM Modi
Feb 25, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the keynote address at the Rising India Summit, saying the task before him of defining India’s priorities is one that is dear to him. “I got the opportunity to dedicate the war memorial to the nation some time ago. And coincidentally, I am getting to speak on a topic which I like,” says Modi.
Suresh Prabhu said that it doesn't matter whether the new industrial policy gets announced 'before or after Lok Sabha elections' as the BJP is going to storm back into power.
Feb 25, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)
The day will be capped by an address by PM Narendra Modi, who will lay out his vision for the country. Only last year, in the first edition of the one-of-its-kind summit, the PM talked about how, for him, Rising India means the rise of every citizen's self-respect. This year, he will define the contours of a new national resolve in the wake of recent events.
Feb 25, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi arrives at News18 Rising India Summit 2019 and to deliver keynote address shortly.
The yoga guru stressed that the nation need not copy scientific temperament from America or Europe as it has it's own science.
Feb 25, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
Speaking at a session titled ‘Get, Set, Grow’, Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, said the government must allow corporatisation of medical education to meet the demand for doctors and nursing staff in hospitals. Reddy said, “Cost structures in India are very different from the rest of the world. Taxes make healthcare expensive. The government must allow corporatisation of medical education to meet the demand for doctors and nursing staff in hospitals.”
Baba Ramdev, who was accompanied by Sadhguru at the opening Rising India session, also targeted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the Pulwama attack.
Feb 25, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
UP NEXT | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will in a short while from now deliver the keynote address at the mega summit, which, this year, is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections, and is, therefore, aptly themed 'Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities'.
Feb 25, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
The voter of this country is smart. I want to tell you all: 2004 if I went anywhere to a social evening, they would jump at my throat- Sonia Gandhi, Italian, she can't speak. I used to swallow it. She was pitched against Vajpayee, a largely loved PM. But look, she made Vajpayee sit at home. I have contested elections for 39 years. And I see the ground: Kamal Nath
Earlier, yoga guru Ramdev and spiritual leader Sadhguru debated on yoga and bhoga in the inaugural session titled ‘New Mantras for India’. During the discussion, Ramdev pointed out that no one can criticise the Bible and Quran, but “there is a gang in India that criticises Vedas and Hindu religion”. He further said that he is not against Brahmins, but Brahminism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead from the front at the Rising India Summit 2019, delivering the keynote address at the flagship event of India’s biggest media network, which, this year, is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections, and is, therefore, aptly themed ‘Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities’.
