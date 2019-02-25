LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Rising India 2019 LIVE: Mega Event to Get Underway Shortly; PM Modi to Deliver Keynote Address

News18.com | February 25, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps
Through millennia, India has always drawn its energy from crises, each one making it stronger and more innovative. As the nation sinks its differences and gains new resolve in the wake of the latest terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, News18 Network is bringing together the best of Indian minds across disciplines onto a single stage on February 25 and 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead from the front at the Rising India Summit 2019, delivering the keynote address at the flagship event of India’s biggest media network, which, this year, is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections, and is, therefore, aptly themed ‘Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities’.
Read More
Feb 25, 2019 4:29 pm (IST)

Long queues at the venue for security clearance, an hour to go for Rising India 2019. 

Feb 25, 2019 4:23 pm (IST)

On 'Matters of State', newly-elected Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, will share the stage with Political Editor of CNN News18 Bhupendra Chaubey at 7pm.

Feb 25, 2019 4:20 pm (IST)

Top Union Cabinet heavyweights — Minister for Surface Transport & Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Law and Justice, and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, will lead a high-power discussion at 6.20pm. On the agenda is the theme ‘India Ahoy: Growth and Gumption’.

Feb 25, 2019 4:13 pm (IST)

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s session will be followed by a discussion on India's growing economy with eminent panellists — Economic Affairs Secretary of India Subhash Chandra Garg, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Suneeta Reddy, Chairman and CEO of Ebix Inc Robin Raina, Co-Founder SpiceJet Airlines Ajay Singh and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Feb 25, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)

Day 1 will begin at 5 pm with the exploration of a new growth mantra for the world’s oldest living civilisation with spiritual leader Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, who will be in conversation with yoga baron Baba Ramdev in a session moderated by poet, lyricist and advertising icon Prasoon Joshi.

Feb 25, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)

Who's who of politics, business & culture | It will feature the who’s who of politics, business and culture. From BJP president Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and film stars Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to the mystic and spiritual leader Sadhguru, some two dozen speakers will speak at power-and eclecticism-packed summit in Delhi’s Diplomatic Enclave.

Feb 25, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead from the front at the Rising India Summit 2019 starting today evening, delivering the keynote address at the flagship event of India’s biggest media network, which, this year, is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections, and is, therefore, aptly themed ‘Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities’.

Rising India 2019 LIVE: Mega Event to Get Underway Shortly; PM Modi to Deliver Keynote Address
Logo of Rising India Summit.

It will feature the who’s who of politics, business and culture. From BJP president Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to film stars Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to the mystic and spiritual leader Sadhguru, some two dozen speakers will speak at power- and eclecticism-packed summit in Delhi’s Diplomatic Enclave.
  • 24 Feb, 2019 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    126/7
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    AFG vs IRE
    210/7
    20.0 overs
    		 178/8
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    AFG vs IRE
    278/3
    20.0 overs
    		 194/6
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Feb, 2019 | England in West Indies
    WI vs ENG
    289/6
    50.0 overs
    		 263/10
    47.4 overs
    West Indies beat England by 26 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    IRE vs AFG
    132/6
    20.0 overs
    		 136/5
    19.2 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram