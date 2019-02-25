Rising India 2019 LIVE: Mega Event to Get Underway Shortly; PM Modi to Deliver Keynote Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead from the front at the Rising India Summit 2019, delivering the keynote address at the flagship event of India’s biggest media network, which, this year, is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections, and is, therefore, aptly themed ‘Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities’.
Top Union Cabinet heavyweights — Minister for Surface Transport & Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Law and Justice, and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, will lead a high-power discussion at 6.20pm. On the agenda is the theme ‘India Ahoy: Growth and Gumption’.
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s session will be followed by a discussion on India's growing economy with eminent panellists — Economic Affairs Secretary of India Subhash Chandra Garg, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Suneeta Reddy, Chairman and CEO of Ebix Inc Robin Raina, Co-Founder SpiceJet Airlines Ajay Singh and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
Day 1 will begin at 5 pm with the exploration of a new growth mantra for the world’s oldest living civilisation with spiritual leader Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, who will be in conversation with yoga baron Baba Ramdev in a session moderated by poet, lyricist and advertising icon Prasoon Joshi.
Who's who of politics, business & culture | It will feature the who’s who of politics, business and culture. From BJP president Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and film stars Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to the mystic and spiritual leader Sadhguru, some two dozen speakers will speak at power-and eclecticism-packed summit in Delhi’s Diplomatic Enclave.
