Rising India: An Event Where Stars Align to Set the Agenda for the Fastest-Growing Country

News18 Rising India Summit — the two-day marquee thought leadership initiative that kick-started on 17 March, 2018 brought together a string of political and sectoral leaders. The episode of the mega event witnessed biggies such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and actors Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut among those who participated.The Prime Minister talked about how for him Rising India means the rise of every citizen's self-respect. He further talked about how the eastern part of the country had for long been left behind in the race for development and needed the region to go from "isolation to integration". He further said that his government took decisions that were proposed decades ago but kept in files. "We implemented old laws that had been passed decades ago," said the leader. PM Modi touched upon all the major sectors and what his administration plans to do for them. His basic mantra, he said, was to break silos to derive solutions for growth.The infectious energy that the actor brings was on full display at the Summit as he made his entry on the song 'Khalibali' from his film Padmaavat and talked about how the fringe groups had desecrated his temple — the film set. "It was a very frustrating process because none of this was in my control. I was furious, livid. It was absolutely wrong. I couldn’t do anything and was asked not to do anything. Don't make our lives complicated. There's so much money put it. So, I decided to just stay away from it," he said. Going into detail, the actor said, "When Padmaavat sets were vandalised, my shock turned into rage. I couldn’t believe that we’re living in 2017. I had to be physically restrained. The equipment they broke provides livelihood to thousands. I value the sanctity of the set. It's my place of worship. You don't go to my place of worship and do this."The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that if secularism meant not taking sides, then there was "nobody more secular" than the nation's Hindu majority. "There is a difference between secular and irreligious. We should make that distinction. A government must be secular, not irreligious. If secularism means not taking sides, there is nobody more secular than Hindus. Today's secularists have turned secularism to mean abusing India's traditions," said Yogi. The chief minister asserted that there haven't been any riots during his time as the state's leader over the last one year. However, when questioned on how he would explain the recent Kasganj riots, the CM said, "Kasganj was not a riot, it was an incident. There was no curfew. No riots have happened in the last one year. Holi fell on a Friday this year. On my appeal, Muslim clerics extended the time for Friday prayers."The Information and Broadcasting minister may not check her Twitter account every morning, but she is well aware of the hatred on social media. She says she has been a victim of it as well. So, she, along with the government, has big plans on how to bring about regulations on social media. “The government is working to become a troll monitor. The news is now filled with views,” Irani said. “We cannot ignore the capacity of fake news to demean. We cannot ignore the technology engineered to deteriorate,” she added.India's first full-time woman defence minister called war preparedness and lack of modern equipment with the armed forces, a cause of concern. Responding to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, she said, "I haven't heard his comments so I may not be able to respond to the specifics, but I agree with him that there is no doubt that (modernisation of equipment for armed forces) is a big challenge for us," she said. The minister also quashed the Opposition’s allegations of a scam in the Rafale fighter jet deal and asserted that there was no need for a probe. When quizzed if the ministry would be open to probe in the wake of the allegations, Sitharaman said that there was absolutely no necessity. “Probe?! What probe? You can look into the deal as much as you want, you will not find anything. There is no scam,” she said.The Home Minister fired a warning shot to Pakistan saying that the Indian Army was ready to not only protect the country from within but can also "cross the border if needed". He further went on to say that India's growth was not just because of the BJP but the current government did accelerate the process. Not daunted by the UP bypolls loss, Singh said the BJP realises that loss is also a possibility in the election. "Ho gaya, aage nahin hoga. Humein pata chala ki aisa bhi ho sakta hain (What happened in Gorakhpur will not happen again because we know that this result is also a possibility)," the minister said. Talking about Kashmir, the Home Minister said he had personally asked Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to ignore cases against first-time stone pelters.The Punjab chief minister lamented the sorry state of weapons with the defence forces and claimed that the soldiers in Kashmir were swapping weapons with the ones they seize from terrorists. “The soldiers of the regiment I served with are now posted in Kashmir and they are swapping their weapons with the ones they seize from terrorists because they like them better. If a soldier doesn't have confidence in his weapon, how can he fight?" said Singh. He also took a jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for apologising to former Akali Minister Bikram Singh Majithia and said that maybe the Delhi CM was trying to "reduce his load". Singh further added that AAP MLAs are not happy and were now looking for an alternative.Apart from being a cinematic tour de force, Kangana Ranaut has the spotlight trained on her off-screen as well, for her candidness and outspokenness over a variety of issues, not least her personal life. She also went on to say that she would not mind entering politics if she is allowed to keep her fashion sense. "Personally, I feel politics is a wonderful field, though it is often misunderstood. But what I don’t like is the fashion sense of politicians. Because of the way I dress and speak, I don't think any party will take me. But personally, I don't mind entering politics if they don't change my fashion sense, and let me say what I want to," said Ranaut.The Railways minister took a dig at Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu quitting the NDA and moving a no-confidence motion against the Centre by saying, "Naidu has failed to do anything. We gave them funds but if you go to Amravati nothing has happened on the ground. Now suddenly Naidu is blaming us. They have failed to implement anything." There was a light moment in the session as National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah complained to the minister about pillows in trains. “The condition of the pillows are so bad that if you were not sick before boarding the train, you end up falling sick by the time you reach your destination,” said Abdullah. To this, Goyal told Abdullah that he must not have travelled on a train recently and his experience must be old. Saying that he values customer feedback, Goyal acknowledged that people in past had faced this problem which had been noted and rectified.Morgan Stanley’s chief global strategist spoke about his time in Russia when he faced Vladimir Putin. In Putin’s presence, Sharma took to the stage to make his own presentation about the Russian economy. He first pointed out that Putin has been a 'reformer' when he first came to power, but things changed for the worse after that. “It was in stark contrast to who Putin was initially,” Sharma said. While Sharma continued his criticism, the Russian President didn’t bat an eyelid. "He, in fact, took notes,” said Sharma. When it was Putin’s turn to speak, he spoke about the issues raised by Sharma. The next morning, Sharma was woken up by a number of phone calls. He was asked to check the newspapers. All the Russian newspapers had the same headline— “Who is this man advising Putin?” The newspapers were quite disappointed with Sharma’s guts and advised him to leave the country. "I left Russia and never returned," said Sharma. In a classic case of once bitten, twice shy Sharma said he may have a lot of ideas for the growth of the Indian economy, but he's not willing to advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it. "I would rather observe, than advise," he said, adding that no one quite listens to his suggestions.