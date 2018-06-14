Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari Shot Dead by Gunmen in the Heart of Srinagar

Veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Srinagar by bike-borne gunmen on Thursday evening.Two personal security officers assigned to him by Jammu and Kashmir police were also killed whereas a civilian was injured in the attack, police said.Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.The condition of the civilian injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said. It was not immediately clear how many gunmen attacked Bukhari, who earlier worked with The Hindu newspaper as its Kashmir correspondent.In a statement, police said that preliminary investigation indicates that this was a terror attack. "Police is investigating the case and condemns this gruesome terror act," the statement said.Bukhari was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.Police and locals inspect the damaged vehicle after suspected militants attacked senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO's in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)Grief-stricken relatives and friends of Shujaat Bukhari inside a police control room in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)Several top leaders, including home minister Rajnath Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reacted to the news with shock and anguish.Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a message that she was saddened by Bukhari's "sudden demise"."Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family(sic)," she tweeted.Terrorism, she said, has hit a new low with Bukhari's killing, "that too on the eve of Eid". "We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done," Mehbooba said.Rajnath Singh said he was extremely pained by Bukhari’s death and called it an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He said he did not have an iota of doubt that terrorists killed Bukhari.“The killing of @RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family,” he tweeted.Rahul Gandhi, tweeted, “I’m anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of @RisingKashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed.”Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said he shocked beyond words. "inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time," he tweeted.