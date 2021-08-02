Rising Yamuna Water Raises Concerns, Over 100 Families Evacuated

The water level of the river Yamuna flowing through Delhi rose once again, inducing a sense of fear among the population living around the river. One of the residents living close to the banks explained how multiple houses submerged into Yamuna waters, due to which many people had to be relocated to dry roadsides. Along with the evacuation drives, the authorities have alerted people living in the vicinity of the river to keep a safe distance from the rising waters.

There has been a constant rise in the water level for four days. The vulnerable habitations include more than 100 slums in and around the area, including those located in low-lying areas. The bridge that runs over the breadth of the river had to be blocked for vehicles as the water levels surpassed the danger mark, i.e.205.33 meters. However, it has been below the mark since Sunday night, granting some relief to the authorities. Generally, a flood alert is declared when the water level rises beyond the 204.59-meter mark.

Apart from the heavy rains that Delhi experienced, it is also believed that the water released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana also contributed to the rising levels of Yamuna. Although the water level has now gone down below the danger mark, people fear that their relief might be temporary. People dependent on vegetation and crops grown near the river worry that the rising levels might harm their produce.

The Delhi government has organised various camps to assist people who were forced to relocate due to the rising apprehensions. Volunteers of the Delhi Civil Defence have been appointed to help the residents of the area in these uncertain times. Even though the water level is stable for now, the showers experienced in Himachal Pradesh have raised concerns among the people and the authorities.

