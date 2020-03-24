'Risking Spread of Covid-19 by Gathering at Shops': PM Urges People Not to Resort to Panic-buying

New Delhi: Shortly after announcing a three-week nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night urged people not to panic and gather around at shops to buy ration as it would increase the risk of spreading coronavirus.

"By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat — Centre and state governments will ensure all essentials are available," he said in a tweet.

Modi tweeted as reports came in of people queueing up outside grocery shops and stores to stock up on vegetables, fruits and groceries.

Modi earlier today urged Indians to practise stringent social distancing, saying it was the need of the hour and the only solution that could arrest the spread of the deadly COVID-19 that has claimed 10 lives across India so far.

Allaying fears during his address earlier, Modi asked people not to panic about the availability of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day nationwide lockdown as the Centre and various state governments will work together to ensure this.

"Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India," he said. "My fellow citizens, there is absolutely no need to panic. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this."

