RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: 30 Posts, Apply before 23rd August 2018 at ritesltd.com

RITES Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Deputy General Manager (Civil), Deputy General Manager (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing) MEP Expert and Site Engineer (Civil) has begun on the official website of RITES Limited, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, Gurgaon - ritesltd.com . RITES aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ritesltd.com/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ under ‘Careers’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Select the name of post from the drop downStep 5 – Fill the details and click on SubmitStep 6 – Registration number will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form and complete application processStep 9 – Download the page and take a printoutStep 10 – Send the hardcopy of application form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:Assistant Manager (P)/Rectt. RITES Ltd., RITES Bhawan, Plot No.1, Sector-29, Gurgaon – 122001, HaryanaDirect Link for Registration - http://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx Direct Link for Login - http://recruit.rites.com/frmApplicantLogin.aspx RITES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 30Deputy General Manager (Civil) - 10Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – 8Site Engineer (Civil) - 12Deputy General Manager (Civil) - The applicant must possess 1st class degree in Civil Engineering with 10 years of experience.Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – The applicant must possess1st class degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics Engineering with 10 years of experience.Site Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess1st class degree in Civil Engineering with 5 years of experience.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Age Limit:The age of the applicants should not be more than 54 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Deputy General Manager (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.70, 000 – Rs.2,00, 000.Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.70, 000 – Rs.2,00, 000.Site Engineer (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40, 000 – Rs.1,40, 000.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.Last date of submission of online application – 23rd August 2018Last date of submission of hard copy of documents – 30th August 2018Date of Selection – To be notified later