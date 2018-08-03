GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
2-min read

RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: 30 Posts, Apply before 23rd August 2018 at ritesltd.com

RITES aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd August 2018

Updated:August 3, 2018, 1:15 PM IST
RITES Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Deputy General Manager (Civil), Deputy General Manager (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing) MEP Expert and Site Engineer (Civil) has begun on the official website of RITES Limited, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, Gurgaon - ritesltd.com. RITES aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:


How to apply for RITES Recruitment?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ritesltd.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ under ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Select the name of post from the drop down
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and complete application process
Step 9 – Download the page and take a printout
Step 10 – Send the hardcopy of application form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:
Assistant Manager (P)/Rectt. RITES Ltd., RITES Bhawan, Plot No.1, Sector-29, Gurgaon – 122001, Haryana


Direct Link for Registration - http://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx


Direct Link for Login - http://recruit.rites.com/frmApplicantLogin.aspx

RITES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 30
Deputy General Manager (Civil) - 10
Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – 8
Site Engineer (Civil) - 12

Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy General Manager (Civil) - The applicant must possess 1st class degree in Civil Engineering with 10 years of experience.
Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – The applicant must possess1st class degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics Engineering with 10 years of experience.
Site Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess1st class degree in Civil Engineering with 5 years of experience.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement:
http://rites.com/web/images/stories/uploadVacancy/VC-38-40-18-Ahmd-Nagpur-Pune-Metro.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 54 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
Deputy General Manager (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.70, 000 – Rs.2,00, 000.
Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.70, 000 – Rs.2,00, 000.
Site Engineer (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40, 000 – Rs.1,40, 000.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.

Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 23rd August 2018
Last date of submission of hard copy of documents – 30th August 2018
Date of Selection – To be notified later

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
