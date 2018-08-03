English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: 30 Posts, Apply before 23rd August 2018 at ritesltd.com
RITES aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd August 2018
RITES Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Deputy General Manager (Civil), Deputy General Manager (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing) MEP Expert and Site Engineer (Civil) has begun on the official website of RITES Limited, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, Gurgaon - ritesltd.com. RITES aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for RITES Recruitment?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ritesltd.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ under ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Select the name of post from the drop down
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and complete application process
Step 9 – Download the page and take a printout
Step 10 – Send the hardcopy of application form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:
Assistant Manager (P)/Rectt. RITES Ltd., RITES Bhawan, Plot No.1, Sector-29, Gurgaon – 122001, Haryana
Direct Link for Registration - http://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://recruit.rites.com/frmApplicantLogin.aspx
RITES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 30
Deputy General Manager (Civil) - 10
Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – 8
Site Engineer (Civil) - 12
Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy General Manager (Civil) - The applicant must possess 1st class degree in Civil Engineering with 10 years of experience.
Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – The applicant must possess1st class degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics Engineering with 10 years of experience.
Site Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess1st class degree in Civil Engineering with 5 years of experience.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://rites.com/web/images/stories/uploadVacancy/VC-38-40-18-Ahmd-Nagpur-Pune-Metro.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 54 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Deputy General Manager (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.70, 000 – Rs.2,00, 000.
Deputy General Manager (Mech, Elect & Plumbing) MEP Expert – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.70, 000 – Rs.2,00, 000.
Site Engineer (Civil) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40, 000 – Rs.1,40, 000.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application – 23rd August 2018
Last date of submission of hard copy of documents – 30th August 2018
Date of Selection – To be notified later
