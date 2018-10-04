English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: 40 ALP, Technician Posts, Apply Before 23rd October 2018
RITES Ltd aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd October 2018
RITES Recruitment 2018 to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III has begun on the official website of RITES Limited, Ministry of Railways, Government of India, Gurgaon - ritesltd.com. RITES Ltd aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd October 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for RITES Recruitment 2018 for ALP/Technician?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ritesltd.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ under ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Select the name of post from the drop down
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and complete application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx
RITES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) – 20
Technician Grade III – 20
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Automobile Engineering along with minimum 3 years post qualification experience.
Technician Grade III – The applicant must have served as Railway Apprentice; OR; ITI in Diesel Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Heat Engine, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Tractor Mechanic trade, electrician/ wireman/ Mechanic (Radio & TV)/ Electronic Mechanic trade with minimum 6 years of post qualification experience.
Official Advertisement:
http://rites.com/web/images/stories/uploadVacancy/77-78-18-ALP-tech-ad.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.18000-60000 per month.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
