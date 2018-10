RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: 40 ALP, Technician Posts, Apply Before 23rd October 2018

RITES Recruitment 2018 to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III has begun on the official website of RITES Limited, Ministry of Railways, Government of India, Gurgaon - ritesltd.com . RITES Ltd aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd October 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ritesltd.com/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ under ‘Careers’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Select the name of post from the drop downStep 5 – Fill the details and click on SubmitStep 6 – Registration number will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form and complete application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx RITES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) – 20Technician Grade III – 20Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Automobile Engineering along with minimum 3 years post qualification experience.Technician Grade III – The applicant must have served as Railway Apprentice; OR; ITI in Diesel Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Heat Engine, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Tractor Mechanic trade, electrician/ wireman/ Mechanic (Radio & TV)/ Electronic Mechanic trade with minimum 6 years of post qualification experience.The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.18000-60000 per month.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.