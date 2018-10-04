GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: 40 ALP, Technician Posts, Apply Before 23rd October 2018

RITES Ltd aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd October 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:October 4, 2018, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RITES Gurgaon Recruitment 2018: 40 ALP, Technician Posts, Apply Before 23rd October 2018
Screen grab of the official website of RITES Ltd.
Loading...
RITES Recruitment 2018 to fill 40 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III has begun on the official website of RITES Limited, Ministry of Railways, Government of India, Gurgaon - ritesltd.com. RITES Ltd aims to engage candidates on contractual basis initially for a period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd October 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for RITES Recruitment 2018 for ALP/Technician?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ritesltd.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ under ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Select the name of post from the drop down
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and complete application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - http://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx

RITES Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) – 20
Technician Grade III – 20

Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Automobile Engineering along with minimum 3 years post qualification experience.

Technician Grade III – The applicant must have served as Railway Apprentice; OR; ITI in Diesel Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Heat Engine, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Tractor Mechanic trade, electrician/ wireman/ Mechanic (Radio & TV)/ Electronic Mechanic trade with minimum 6 years of post qualification experience.

Official Advertisement:
http://rites.com/web/images/stories/uploadVacancy/77-78-18-ALP-tech-ad.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.18000-60000 per month.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...