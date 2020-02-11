Rithala Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mohinder Goyel Of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Rithala (रिठाला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Rithala is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Rithala and New Delhi are the only two constituencies in which the winner's vote share in all the previous three Assembly elections has been more than 50%.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.4%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,79,538 eligible electors, of which 1,49,286 were male, 1,30,229 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rithala in 2020 is 872.35.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Rithala, there are a total of 4251 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,48,480 eligible electors, of which 1,33,657 were male, 1,14,737 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,118 eligible electors, of which 1,19,884 were male, 1,03,154 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,82,944 eligible electors, of which 99,355 were male, 83,544 female.

The number of service voters in Rithala in 2015 was 65. In 2013, there were 62 and in 2008 there were 45.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Mohinder Goyal of AAP won in this seat by defeating Kulwant Rana of BJP by a margin of 29,251 votes which was 17.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 56.63% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Kulwant Rana of BJP won in this seat defeating Harish Awasthi of AAP by a margin of 25,826 votes which was 17.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.3% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Kulwant Rana of BJP won in this seat defeating Shambhu Dayal Sharma of INC by a margin of 26,346 votes which was 22.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.56% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 6. Rithala Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 9 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 13 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rithala are: Pradeep Kumar Pandey (INC), Manish Chaudhary (BJP), Mohinder Goyal (AAP), Rajesh Kumar (BSP), Janab Mulla (ASP), Waheed Khan (TSP), Vijay Kumar (RNP), Shiv Nandan Singh (BSKP), Suraj Singh (ABJSP), Alok Dixit (IND), Vidya Pati (IND), Tribeni Prasad (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.62%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.46%, while it was 64.91% in 2013. In 2008, 63.44% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.84%.

Rithala

RITHALA, NORTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 254 polling stations in 6. Rithala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 222. In 2013 there were 222 polling stations and in 2008, there were 193.

Extent:

6. Rithala constituency comprises of the following areas of North West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 33 (Part) EB No. 1-59, 115-130, 359-411, 417, 419-423, 426, 432 and 434–438 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 35 (Part) EB No. 1-92 and 224–319. 5 municipal wards (Rohini A, Rohini B, Vijay Vihar, Budh Vhar, Rithala) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Rithala is 10.66 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110042, 110085, 110086, 110089

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rithala is: 28°45'00.7"N 77°08'43.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Rithala results.

Click here for live election results of Rithala Assembly seat and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.