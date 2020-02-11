Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Rituraj Govind (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Rituraj Govind (ऋतुराज गोविंद) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kirari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rituraj Govind has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Rituraj Govind (ऋतुराज गोविंद) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kirari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rituraj Govind has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Rituraj Govind is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kirari constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician. Rituraj Govind's educational qualifications are: Others and is 31 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 14.9 lakh which includes Rs. 14.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4 lakh of which Rs. 4 lakh is self income. Rituraj Govind's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kirari are: Anil Jha (BJP), Rituraj Govind (AAP), Rabindra Kumar Singh (BSP), Ajit Kumar (LJP), Rakesh Kumar (SBP), Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD), Shawkat Ali Ansari (ASP), Kaushal Mishra (IND), Prahlad Maurya (IND), Ravinder Kumar (IND), Rekha Bharti (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Rituraj Govind (AAP) in 2020 Kirari elections
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
