Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Rituraj Govind (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rituraj Govind of AAP Trailing
Live election result status of Rituraj Govind (ऋतुराज गोविंद) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kirari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rituraj Govind has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Rituraj Govind (ऋतुराज गोविंद) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kirari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Rituraj Govind has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Rituraj Govind is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kirari constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician. Rituraj Govind's educational qualifications are: Others and is 31 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 14.9 lakh which includes Rs. 14.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4 lakh of which Rs. 4 lakh is self income. Rituraj Govind's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kirari are: Anil Jha (BJP), Rituraj Govind (AAP), Rabindra Kumar Singh (BSP), Ajit Kumar (LJP), Rakesh Kumar (SBP), Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD), Shawkat Ali Ansari (ASP), Kaushal Mishra (IND), Prahlad Maurya (IND), Ravinder Kumar (IND), Rekha Bharti (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Rituraj Govind (AAP) in 2020 Kirari elections
Click here for live election results of Rituraj Govind candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title