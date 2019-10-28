Rival Groups Open Fire in UP over Dispute on Burning Crackers, Seven Injured
Seven persons, including five of one faction and two of the other, were injured in the incident. Police has lodged an FIR in this connection and detained five persons.
Representative image.
Firozabad (UP): At least seven persons were injured as two rival groups resorted to firing over a dispute on burning crackers, police said on Monday.
The clash took place on Sunday when Firozabad native Dileep Yadav alias Peter and his group clashed with a rival faction in Kotla Pajawa locality in Dakshin area with the two groups opening fire at each other.
The situation is normal in the area.
