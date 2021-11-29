Rival Student Gangs Clash at Himachal's Una PG College, 4 Injured

Two rival student gangs engaged in a bloody clash on the campus of Una PG College, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday morning. Four students sustained severe injuries and were hospitalised. According to the police, dozens of students were involved in this fight. Following the clashes on campus, all academic activities have been suspended in the university for the day.

Not just that, the college campus was completely evacuated in no time. The police were called to the campus immediately after the incident, and they are investigating the CCTV footage inside the college premises.

All the four students who were injured in the incident are reportedly from the Bahdala village, situated near the district headquarters. No names of culprits have been made public as of yet.

Speaking to the media, the principal of PG College Dr Trilok Chand said that as the clash played out, dozens of students gathered at one spot inside the campus which led to chaos.

Reports say that when the clashes were happening, the security guard of the college also tried to pacify the students, but to no avail. As things took a violent turn and people began to get injured, the police were immediately called. The principal added that after this incident, classes were suspended for a day so that due investigation could be carried out and the culprits could be identified and arrested.

Evacuation has also been carried out inside the campus, said Trilok Chand. Investigation of the incident is underway.

