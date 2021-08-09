River Ganga Crosses Danger Mark in Varanasi, Flood Alert in Low-lying Areas

The water level in River Ganga in Varanasi has crossed the danger mark and is still rising. The Ganges, which is rising at a speed of 3 cm per hour, and is being monitored continuously by the authorities.

Given the speed of the rising water level of Ganga and Varuna, the administration has made a control room and deployed officers of different departments, issuing an alert to the people along the banks of the river.

Now all eyes are on the water level of Ganga, which has been kept on hourly monitoring. The operation of the boat service had already stopped and the services of Alaknanda Cruise will also be closed till the situation becomes normal.

Speaking about different ghats, Manikarnika Ghat has been submerged in water, so the cremations are being done on the platform above the road. At the Harishchandra Ghat, the cremations are being done on the street. In the Maruti Nagar Colony and Gayatri Nagar of Samne Ghat area, more than 150 houses have started getting submerged in water. At Dashashwamedh Ghat, now Ganga Aarti is being performed on the roof of the Ganga Seva Nidhi building.

Meanwhile, people living in areas like Konia, Nakkhi Ghat, Sindhwa Ghat, Ghisiawan, etc., situated on the banks of river Varuna, are also surrounded by the floodwaters. The stairs of Assi Ghat have submerged in the waters.

As per reports, the water level of Ganga has reached 71.36 metres which are 10cm more than the danger mark of 71.26 metres, the water level is still rising. Water has also entered the municipal waste disposal centre Karsada. Seeing this fierce form of Ganga, people are remembering the year 2013, when the water of Varuna River entered the houses at midnight.

